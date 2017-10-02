Energy assistance available to residents in Eau Claire, Trempealeau counties

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Energy assistance is now available for residents in Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties.

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) will provide a one-time payment during the heating season from Oct. 1 to May 15 to low-income families and individuals to help pay a portion of their heating costs. WHEAP said the amount of the energy assistance is not intended to cover the entire cost of heating a residence.

WHEAP said the amount of energy assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the household size, income and energy costs. The assistance program said it provides help to about 225,000 Wisconsin households annually, including those who use wood, propane, natural gas, electricity or fuel oil.

Income guidelines for the 2017-2018 assistance program can be found in the attached image.

TO APPLY

For Eau Claire County residents, you can call the Western Dairyland Community Action Agency - Eau Claire Office at 715-836-7511 or send an email to energy@wdeoc.org to schedule a phone or a face-to-face appointment.

For Trempealeau County residents, you can call the Western Dairyland Community Action Agency - Whitehall Office at 715-985-2391.