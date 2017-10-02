Fallen firefighters honored with memorial service in Eau Claire

Fallen firefighters were honored on Monday in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department held a fallen fire fighter memorial service at Florian Gardens for those who died while in the line of duty or died of cancer due to the 9/11 attacks.

Ninety-six fire fighters from across the nation were honored during Monday's service. As names were read, a bell rang, sounding that person's final alarm and end of their final shift of duty.

"Just to see who these people were and not just try to picture them but actually get the picture of them and say wow, this guy was, he was older, younger, he was a father, grandfather, you know that's the most powerful part, because their lives died but the lives of their families changed forever with them paying the ultimate sacrifice," said Lt. Andrew Dorn, with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Monday's service is an annual event for the Eau Claire Fire Department.