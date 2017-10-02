Eau Claire native recounts moments after Las Vegas shooting

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man, who lived in Eau Claire for 30 years before moving to Las Vegas, told News 18 he is happy to be alive.



Jordan Brill was at the Luxor Hotel and Casino when the incident happened. The hotel is located across the street from Mandalay Bay, where police said the shooter was located.



Brill said he and everyone else were locked inside the building for six hours. Brill said he spent that time contacting family and friends saying he was okay, while searching online trying to figure out what was going.



He said he still can't comprehend what took place just outside the theater he was in.



"It's still one of those in shock feelings," Brill said. "I can't believe that it happened. I mean, I go to a lot of concerts and entertainment acts out here in Vegas, and it's like it very easily could have been me at one of those shows, or at that show. You know, I was right across the street from where it happened. I'm still in shock and in disgust of finding out what happened."



Brill said walking out of the theater for the first time after the shooting was nerve wracking, saying roads were blocked off and police were next to him holding machine guns, so he didn't know if there was still a shooter on the loose.

