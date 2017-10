Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking for your help following a rash of thefts from vehicles.



Police posted four photographs on their Facebook page of a man and a woman who are wanted for questioning in regards to the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jacobson at 715-726-2706. You can also contact police on Facebook. Tipsters are allowed to remain anonymous.