New Richmond man charged with trying to shoot, kill his mother

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- A New Richmond man is charged with attempting to kill his mother.



Omar Martinez faces four felony charges, including first degree intentional homicide. According to the complaint, the incident took place September 29. Martinez's mother had watched his two small children the night before and returned to his home to drop them off. His mother says he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She told Martinez she didn't want his children to see him intoxicated and that he should sleep it off.



His mother told police that Martinez then became aggressive, dragging her by her sweater into the garage. He then told her the only way he could move on with his life was to end her's.



Martinez's mother told police that he pulled out a gun and put it to her forehead and then pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired. She says he then racked the gun, pulled the trigger again, but it misfired again. She says he then hit her a number of times with the handgun, causing her to lose consciousness for a short while.



Shortly after, two of the mother's friends arrived and called 911. Martinez was soon taken into custody without incident.



In addition to the first degree intentional homicide charge, Martinez is also facing charges of substantial battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 6.

