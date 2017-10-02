Blugolds turn page, prepare for UW-La Crosse

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- UW-Eau Claire dropped its WIAC opener on Saturday, falling to 1-3 overall, but the Blugolds are turning the page to their next challenge, a road trip to La Crosse.

Saturday will be the 85th meeting all-time between these programs. La Crosse has won 54 of those games, although Eau Claire has won three of the last five, and seven of the last ten, including a 20-14 win last year at Carson Park.

"I think that every single game that I've played in against La Crosse has always been a close game, there's not been a real blowout on either side," says senior guard Jake Coenen, "I think that's a huge part of makes a rivalry a rivalry, is, like the competitiveness that comes in every single game.."

The Blugolds battle the Eagles this Saturday. You can watch it on WQOW 18 - Pregame begins at 11 a.m., kickoff is set 11:30 a.m.