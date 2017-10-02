Eau Claire native was driving limo feet away from Vegas shooting

An Eau Claire native who now drives a limo in Las Vegas was only 50 feet away from flying bullets Sunday night.

Craig Sengstock was in traffic on the strip right across from Mandalay Bay when he heard 5 gunshots. He, and so many others, initially thought they were fireworks. What he found out later is that the first few shots were the shooter taking out the windows of the hotel; and then the real horror began.

“About 15 seconds after that t the gunfire started, and it was rapid [gun noises]... and at that point people started basically falling, and screaming, and diving, and running,” Sengstock said. “It went on for maybe 10 to 12 seconds. Then it stopped and then it started again.”

Craig says if the shooter changed his aim slightly, he would have been hit.