Adopt-A-Pet: Peewee & Plutus

Meet our Pets of the Day: Peewee & Plutus!

Peewee and Plutus are two very sweet puppies available for adoption. Peewee is the white one and the black one is Plutus. They're both getting updated on their shots. They're both American Staffordshire Mix puppies and they're both so sweet! Down the road they will need to be neutered.

If you're interested in Peewee and Plutus, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.