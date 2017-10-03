10/3: Breast Cancer Awareness Events

Eau Claire (Mayo Clinic Health System) -- October is breast cancer awareness month. Women and those who care for them need to know the importance of regular breast exams to prevent cancer. Mayo Clinic Health System has many events happening this month in support of breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer other than skin cancer. Breast cancer kills more U.S. women than other cancers, except lung cancer. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, but thanks to advances in cancer research, breast cancer death rates have been dropping since 1989.

What are the symptoms?

Mass in the breast

Breast pain

Nipple discharge

Nipple or skin dimpling

Focal swelling or redness

What are the risk factors?

Being female

Getting older - nearly 80% of cases found in women age 50 or older

Family history

Estrogen exposure

Dense breast tissue

High risk breast lesions

How is it detected and/or diagnosed?

Self-breast examination

Clinical breast examination

Mammography, beginning at age 40 for women with average risk

Do women need a mammogram if their risk is low?

85% of women who get breast cancer have no family history

Most women have no symptoms

What are some of the ways people can help support breast cancer awareness and research?

October events where funds are raised to support American Cancer Society breast cancer awareness and cancer research are: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Dig for a Cure Volleyball Game, UW-Stout vs Augsburg University at the Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie Game start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk at State Theatre in Eau Claire Wednesday, Oct. 25

Dig for a Cure Volleyball Game, UW-Eau Claire vs. UW-Stout at the McPhee Center in Eau Claire. Game start at 7 p.m.

Hope in the Valley:

All funds raised support the American Cancer Society and all cancers. Encouraging women of all ages to come for the Primp, Pamper and Prevent event on