Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

Tuesday, October 3 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-10-03 17:14:31 GMT
Country singers described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas high-rise rained heavy fire down on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans gathered at a music festival.More >>
Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-10-03 16:53:49 GMT
President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government's sluggish response continues.More >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tighten
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66.
Spokeswoman Carla Sacks said Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.
Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,"' "Refugee" and "American Girl." The Gainesville, Florida native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.
Petty and the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last. Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.
