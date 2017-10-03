Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tighten

The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurse

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."

President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government's sluggish response continues.

Country singers described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas high-rise rained heavy fire down on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans gathered at a music festival.

A U.S. senator wants to know how well prepared the country's top voting machine manufacturers are against hackers.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

The former chairman and CEO of Equifax says the millions of Americans affected by the data breach are not just numbers in a database, but friends, family, neighbors and members of his church.

The family of a Detroit-area woman who was killed after tipping off police about a drug dealer has settled a lawsuit against Oakland County and will receive about $1 million.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66.

Spokeswoman Carla Sacks said Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,"' "Refugee" and "American Girl." The Gainesville, Florida native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty and the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last. Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.