Country singer Jason Aldean responds on social media about Vegas shooting

(WQOW) - After Sunday's shooting at a country-music concert in Las Vegas that killed more than 50 people and injured more than 500 others, one country music singer is responding on social media.

According to the Associated Press, witnesses said country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.

On Tuesday morning, Aldean tweeted on his Twitter account, "Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions..." followed by #Stopthehate #PrayForVegas.

A photo attached to the tweet had a statement that read:

"Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I (truly don't) understand why a person would want to take the life of another."

The statement mentioned "something has changed in this country" and "this world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in." He stated regardless of your political affiliation, race or gender, at the end of the day, "we are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!"

The tweet stated his support goes out to all the victims and their families who were impacted during Sunday's shooting.

