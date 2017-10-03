Health department offers free vaccinations for students in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Several students will soon be immunized starting Wednesday.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is providing free vaccinations, including flu shots, at seven schools in Eau Claire County. Students from any school in Eau Claire County and their families are welcome to attend the clinics listed below.
The free vaccinations, including Tdap and Meningococcal, will be offered during part of the school day, as well as after school hours.
All students younger than 18 must have a parent-signed consent form for vaccinations if a parent will not be present at the clinic. If parents would like to receive a flu shot at the clinics listed above, the health department said they can get one for $43.
The health department has provided the free immunization clinics to students since 2014.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.