Health department offers free vaccinations for students in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Several students will soon be immunized starting Wednesday.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is providing free vaccinations, including flu shots, at seven schools in Eau Claire County. Students from any school in Eau Claire County and their families are welcome to attend the clinics listed below.

The free vaccinations, including Tdap and Meningococcal, will be offered during part of the school day, as well as after school hours.

Northstar Middle School in the Multipurpose area -- Wednesday, Oct. 4; 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Fall Creek Middle School in the office -- Thursday, Oct. 5; 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Augusta in the Commons area -- Thursday, Oct. 5; 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Altoona High School in the gym -- Tuesday, Oct. 10; 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Delong Middle School in the library -- Wednesday, Oct. 18; 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

South Middle School in the IMC -- Wednesday, Oct. 25; 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Regis -- Thursday, Oct. 26; 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

All students younger than 18 must have a parent-signed consent form for vaccinations if a parent will not be present at the clinic. If parents would like to receive a flu shot at the clinics listed above, the health department said they can get one for $43.

The health department has provided the free immunization clinics to students since 2014.