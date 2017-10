Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating the "suspicious death" of two people, whose bodies were found in rural Eau Claire County on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Eau Claire County deputies said autopsies on both people were completed on Monday, Oct. 2, and the results are still pending. They said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities want to extend their condolences to the families of the victims for their loss. The incident remains under investigation.