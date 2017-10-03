NEW INFO.: Rural Fall Creek man charged with killing sister, her boyfriend

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Murder charges were filed on Monday against a rural Fall Creek man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend and burying their bodies on his property.

Wayne Price is in the Eau Claire County Jail after a judge, on Monday, set his bond at $1 million. Price is accused of killing Elizabeth "Lisa" Price, whose funeral is on Tuesday in Augusta, and her boyfriend, David Dishneau, of Chippewa Falls.

News 18 was the first to report on Sept. 29 when the incident unfolded. It began in the parking lot of the Fall Creek Police and Fire Department. Investigators said Price was riding in a vehicle with several others and slit his wrist shortly after telling his daughter in a phone call that he was going to jail "for a long, long time."

As a friend tried to wrestle a knife from Price, deputies said Price cut his own throat. The friend later told investigators Price said he did "something stupid" and had shot two people.

Detectives said a subsequent search of Price's property on Rockie Road turned up the car, that Lisa had been driving, with blood on the seats. They then found Price's and Dishneau's bodies buried in a shallow grave. It's believed they were killed a week earlier.

An autopsy showed Lisa had a head injury and was also shot once in the head. Dishneau had been shot three times in the head and neck.

Friends and family told investigators Price had not been himself in recent days, and that he was known to use cocaine and meth. Although he was unable to speak due to his neck wound, detectives said Price indicated Lisa and Dishneau had been in the car, and that he had moved it into the woods on his property.

Price was charged on Monday with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse and recklessly endangering safety. He's due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Oct. 5, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Death notifications have been made to the families of the two bodies found in Eau Claire County, Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 Thursday.

The sheriff has not released their names to the public yet. Sheriff Cramer said his department has been consulting with the district attorney, and that investigative reports are still being generated.

Cramer said he hopes to release more information by Monday, but said investigators still have more work to do.

While Sheriff Cramer wouldn't confirm the department has a suspect in custody, he did say earlier there is no threat to the community.

Oct. 4, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An investigation of what is being called two "suspicious" deaths continued Wednesday in Eau Claire County.

As News 18 previously reported, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office confirmed two bodies were found in a rural part of the county on Saturday.

While they didn't return News 18's calls on Wednesday, News 18 spoke with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and was told deputies helped with the investigation by providing their drone to take video of the possible crime scene.

Autopsies were done on Monday, but the results have not been released.

Although it has not been confirmed that any suspects are in custody, authorities said there is no threat to the community.

Posted Oct. 3, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Two people are found dead in Eau Claire County, and their deaths are being called suspicious.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 the bodies were located in a rural part of the county on Saturday. Autopsy results are pending. Cramer said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No other information is being released, but News 18 learned there is a connection to an incident that happened Friday in Fall Creek, where officials were called to a report of a suicidal man at the Fall Creek Police and Fire Department.

Deputies said that man was subsequently held under a mental commitment.

When asked if that man is a suspect, Cramer would not comment. He said more information will be released after the district attorney reviews reports and meets with investigators about possible criminal charges.

Posted Oct. 3, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating the "suspicious deaths" of two people, whose bodies were found in rural Eau Claire County on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Eau Claire County deputies said autopsies on both people were completed on Monday, Oct. 2, and the results are still pending. They said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities want to extend their condolences to the families of the victims for their loss. The incident remains under investigation.