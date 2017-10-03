UPDATE: Eau Claire County deputies continue investigation in two "suspicious" deaths

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An investigation of what is being called two "suspicious" deaths continued Wednesday in Eau Claire County.

As News 18 previously reported, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office confirmed two bodies were found in a rural part of the county on Saturday.

While they didn't return News 18's calls on Wednesday, News 18 spoke with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and was told deputies helped with the investigation by providing their drone to take video of the possible crime scene.

Autopsies were done on Monday, but the results have not been released.

Although it has not been confirmed that any suspects are in custody, authorities said there is no threat to the community.

Posted Oct. 3, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Two people are found dead in Eau Claire County, and their deaths are being called suspicious.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 the bodies were located in a rural part of the county on Saturday. Autopsy results are pending. Cramer said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No other information is being released, but News 18 learned there is a connection to an incident that happened Friday in Fall Creek, where officials were called to a report of a suicidal man at the Fall Creek Police and Fire Department.

Deputies said that man was subsequently held under a mental commitment.

When asked if that man is a suspect, Cramer would not comment. He said more information will be released after the district attorney reviews reports and meets with investigators about possible criminal charges.

Posted Oct. 3, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating the "suspicious deaths" of two people, whose bodies were found in rural Eau Claire County on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Eau Claire County deputies said autopsies on both people were completed on Monday, Oct. 2, and the results are still pending. They said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities want to extend their condolences to the families of the victims for their loss. The incident remains under investigation.