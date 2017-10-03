Wal-Mart, Wisconsin center seek dismissal of shooting lawsuit

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) -- Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and a facility for people with disabilities and mental illnesses have requested the dismissal of a lawsuit filed after an officer fatally shot a 25-year-old woman at a Wisconsin store in 2016.

Northern Wisconsin Center resident Melissa Abbott swung a hatchet at Walmart shoppers in April 2016. Lake Hallie Officer Adam Meyers arrived at the scene and shot Meyers twice. She later died at a nearby hospital.

Abbott's family filed a lawsuit against the village, the police department, the store, the Northern Wisconsin Center and several insurance companies, alleging their negligence led to Abbott's death.

Attorneys for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and the center said their organizations aren't at fault.

A hearing for the dismissal requests is scheduled for Dec. 19.

