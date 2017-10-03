Tom Petty fans shop for albums at Revival Records

One day after the famous rock star, Tom Petty, passed away, fans around the world, including in Eau Claire, are paying tribute to his music.

Revival Records in downtown Eau Claire had many customers shopping for Petty's hits within the last 24 hours.

Billy Siegel, the owner of Revival Records, told News 18 Petty's music influenced many top hit artists today, like Sam Smith, The Foo Fighters and Norah Jones.

Siegel said Petty came to fame in the 1970s when his band "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" rose to the top of the charts.

"After his passing yesterday (Monday), I had quite a few customers coming in looking for Petty albums, and they were truly distraught. It was emotionally upsetting for them, and it's a sad thing. We've been dealing with this quite a bit lately, and it's also a good thing to see how much they loved him and how much they loved his music," Siegel said.

Siegel said he expects the store to continue to be busy with Petty fan's throughout the rest of the week. Siegel said some of his favorite Tom Petty songs include the classic hits like, "Free Fallin" and "Refugee."