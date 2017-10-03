AP HS Football Poll - 10/3/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Football Poll - 10/3/17

Posted:

 Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
                                           
Large Division
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Kimberly                          (8)      7-0          89            1                 
2.  Franklin                            -        7-0          76            2                 
3.  Waunakee                          (1)      7-0          69            3                 
4.  Sun  Prairie                      -        7-0          61            4                 
5.  Brookfield  Central        -        7-0          54            5                 
6.  Fond  du  Lac                      -        6-1          49            6                 
7.  Waukesha  West                  -        7-0          33            7                 
8.  Monona  Grove                    -        7-0          24            9                 
9.  Menomonie                          -        7-0          16            10               
10.  Bay  Port                          -        7-0          10            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Racine Horlick 8. Brookfield East 3. Stoughton 2. Middleton 1.
                                                           
Medium Division
School                                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Lodi                                                  (6)      7-0          86            1                 
2.  Green  Bay  Notre  Dame                    -        6-1          73            3                 
3.  Waukesha  Catholic  Memorial      (1)      6-1          69            4                 
4.  Amherst                                            (1)      6-1          63            5                 
5.  Racine  St.  Catherine's              (1)      7-0          57            6                 
6.  Mount  Horeb/Barneveld                    -        6-1          41            7                 
7.  St.  Croix  Central                          -        6-1          33            2                 
8.  Kewaskum                                            -        7-0          26            8                 
9.  Lake  Mills                                        -        6-1          16            9                 
10.  Osceola                                            -        7-0          13            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Berlin 6. Rice Lake 4. Clinton 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 3. West De Pere 2.
                                                 
Small Division
School                                                      Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Fond  du  Lac  Springs          (9)      7-0          90            1                 
2.  Edgar                                        -        7-0          78            2                 
3.  Bangor                                      -        7-0          72            3                 
4.  Stanley-Boyd                          -        7-0          58            4                 
5.  Black  Hawk                              -        7-0          54            5                 
6.  Grantsburg                              -        7-0          42            6                 
7.  Wild  Rose                                -        7-0          33            7                 
8.  Lake  Country  Lutheran        -        7-0          25            8                 
9.  Iola-Scandinavia                  -        6-1          20            9                 
10.  Markesan                                -        6-1          14            10               
   Others receiving votes: Fall River 6. Abbotsford 2. Horicon/Hustisford 1

