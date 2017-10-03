AP HS Football Poll - 10/3/17

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments



Large Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Kimberly (8) 7-0 89 1

2. Franklin - 7-0 76 2

3. Waunakee (1) 7-0 69 3

4. Sun Prairie - 7-0 61 4

5. Brookfield Central - 7-0 54 5

6. Fond du Lac - 6-1 49 6

7. Waukesha West - 7-0 33 7

8. Monona Grove - 7-0 24 9

9. Menomonie - 7-0 16 10

10. Bay Port - 7-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Horlick 8. Brookfield East 3. Stoughton 2. Middleton 1.



Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lodi (6) 7-0 86 1

2. Green Bay Notre Dame - 6-1 73 3

3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 6-1 69 4

4. Amherst (1) 6-1 63 5

5. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 7-0 57 6

6. Mount Horeb/Barneveld - 6-1 41 7

7. St. Croix Central - 6-1 33 2

8. Kewaskum - 7-0 26 8

9. Lake Mills - 6-1 16 9

10. Osceola - 7-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Berlin 6. Rice Lake 4. Clinton 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 3. West De Pere 2.



Small Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (9) 7-0 90 1

2. Edgar - 7-0 78 2

3. Bangor - 7-0 72 3

4. Stanley-Boyd - 7-0 58 4

5. Black Hawk - 7-0 54 5

6. Grantsburg - 7-0 42 6

7. Wild Rose - 7-0 33 7

8. Lake Country Lutheran - 7-0 25 8

9. Iola-Scandinavia - 6-1 20 9

10. Markesan - 6-1 14 10

Others receiving votes: Fall River 6. Abbotsford 2. Horicon/Hustisford 1