Eau Claire man charged for pepper-spraying into neighbors home with children inside

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Courtesy: Eau Claire County Jail

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man faces charges of spraying bear repellent pepper spray into a neighbor's home with two infants inside.

Police were called to a mobile home park on Western Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Christopher McMillan was being held to the ground by another man, who said McMillan came to the window and sprayed an entire can of pepper spray inside. A 3-week-old baby, and a 1 1/2-year-old, were inside.

Police said one of the children was having difficulty breathing. Their mother told police they had some issues with McMillan the night before because he was playing music too loudly.

McMillan is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and four misdemeanors.

