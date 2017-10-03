How easy is it to convert a gun from semi-automatic to fully automatic?

As the nation prays for Las Vegas, there are still questions to why it happened, including how the shooter was able to convert a gun from a semi-automatic to fully automatic.

News 18 asked Luke Weyers, the manager of the General Coin and Gun Exchange in Eau Claire. Weyers said, "I have been around guns all my life. I know all about guns. I know about semi-auto. I know about everything, and I, to this day, cannot just go convert a semi-auto to a full-auto. Most of them, you know, people tell ya that it's so simple, it's not that simple."

According to CNN, gun sales and stock tend to go up after mass shootings, but Weyers said they haven't seen that affect.

Slide Show: Deadly Las Vegas concert shooting