UWEC Football preparing for healthy UWL QB

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- When the UW-Eau Claire football team beat UW-La Crosse last year at Carson Park, 20-14, the Eagles played without quarterback Tarek Yaeggi, who was injured the week before.



Yaeggi is healthy now, heading into Saturday's matchup in La Crosse. He's thrown for eleven touchdowns and 1,132 yards in four games, so he's a major focus of the UWEC scouting report this week.



"It's not always about sacks," says Blugolds head coach Dan Larson, "that's kind of the key stat that everybody looks for, but more often than not, how do you make somebody uncomfortable in the pocket, how do you make their feet change a little bit when they want to make a throw. He's a handful, there's a reason why not too many people have figured out a way to stop him."



You can watch the UW-Eau Claire vs. UW-La Crosse game on WQOW 18, Saturday. Pregame coverage begins at 11:00 A.M., with the kickoff to follow at 11:30.