HAPPENING NOW: Law enforcement on scene of Chippewa Falls 'incident'

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Tuesday night, Law enforcement was on the scene of what they are calling an 'incident' in East Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

Sergeant Deb Brettingen with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said it was a joint operation between police, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, the Eau Claire-Dunn-Chippewa Tactical team, and the West Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

Police said the situation is an on-going investigation, but the public is not in any danger.

New 18's reporter on scene said heavy tactical vehicle were in the area. Authorities could not confirm is anyone was in custody, but said residents were allowed to return to their homes in the area.

Police said they will release more information on Wednesday.

