LATEST: Authorities identify 5 people involved in Chippewa Falls incident

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities have released new information regarding an incident on East Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.

Around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue for a report of a "distraught" female. Police said Sheila M. Harel, 49, had a verbal argument with Royce McKinney, 45, at the residence.

Harel told police during the argument, McKinney pointed a rile at her on two occasions. Officers learned there were drugs, including methamphetamine, and three other people inside the home, including John P. Lovgren, 58; Terrance D. Newcomb, 47; and Andrew R. Sovereign, 40.

The Eau Claire Regional Response Team was contacted and a perimeter was created around the property. Traffic was diverted from the area.

Officers notified nearby neighbors and advised them of the potential danger and offered them the option to evacuate or remain in their homes.

Chippewa Falls police and SWAT members contacted over the phone and by PA loudspeakers to have all five people exit the residence. They said eventually everyone exited the home.

Police said there were no injuries reported. All five were arrested and are facing possible charges:

Royce McKinney: first degree recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment

Sheila M. Harel: felony bail jumping

John P. Lovgren: maintaining a drug trafficking place

Terrance D. Newcomb: misdemeanor & felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine

Andrew R. Sovereign: obstructing an officer and a warrant in Eau Claire County

Posted Oct. 4, 2017 at 1:23 a.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Officials tell News 18 that the site of a joint law enforcement investigation in Chippewa Falls has been cleared.



Police would not say if anyone was taken into custody, but told News 18's reporter that there is no threat to the public. Law enforcement is expected to release more information on the incident on Wednesday.



Posted Oct. 3, 2017

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Tuesday night, Law enforcement was on the scene of what they are calling an 'incident' in East Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

Sergeant Deb Brettingen with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said it was a joint operation between police, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, the Eau Claire-Dunn-Chippewa Tactical team, and the West Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

Police said the situation is an on-going investigation, but the public is not in any danger.

New 18's reporter on scene said heavy tactical vehicle were in the area. Authorities could not confirm is anyone was in custody, but said residents were allowed to return to their homes in the area.

Police said they will release more information on Wednesday.

