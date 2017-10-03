Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Eau Claire Confluence Project case

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a case against Eau Claire's Confluence Project.



In 2015, the group "Voters with Facts" filed a lawsuit against the city of Eau Claire, claiming the tax-increment finance, of TIF, districts for the Confluence Project are illegal. According to the attorney for "Voters with Facts," the group believes the city incorrectly used the term "blight" in order to amend TIF District 8 and create TIF District 10. The suit asked for the districts to be declared null which could have affected the city's contribution to the Confluence Project.



In late May, a State Court of Appeals upheld parts of an earlier decision that ruled city officials did nothing wrong. The Wisconsin Supreme Court will have final say, with oral arguments expected to take place in the first half of 2018.



