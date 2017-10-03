Eleva-Strum school board president resigns after successful recall petition

Eleva-Strum's school board president has stepped down after a petition to recall her.

Lois Hanover spent two decades as president of the Eleva-Strum school board, and resigned from her post two weeks ago. This comes after parents and teachers got 528 signatures on a petition to recall her in just three days. Only 412 were required.

The group that started the petition believed Hanover often acted alone without consent of the board. Parents also cited a lack of communication and transparency when it came to important decisions.

The special election to replace Hanover triggered by the recall will now go on as planned, likely in the fall.

News 18 reached out to the school district and Hanover for comment, but did not hear back.