Adopt-A-Pet: Adora & Carina

Meet our Pets of the Day: Adora & Carina!

Carina and Adora are both adorable little kittens that are only 2 1/2 weeks old! They're of course not spayed yet since they are so young, but that will need to happen later on. That will be a good idea because the shelter tends to become overrun with kittens and cats due to not having that done. Adora and Carina are sisters, so they could go together, but they are so young so they'll grow into any family.

If you're interested in Carina and Adora, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.