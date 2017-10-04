10/4: AAUW Book Sale

Eau Claire (AAUW) -- If reading books wasn't beneficial enough, buying them at an upcoming sale will do even more, for others.

The American Association of University Women, Eau Claire Branch is hosting a book sale. Proceeds from the sale will help support local and national scholarships and AAUW activities.

The sale is happening Friday, October 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 8 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center (5530 Fairview Drive, Eau Claire)

Prices of the books vary; Hardcovers are $3.00 and Paperbacks are $1.50. There are even specials; Saturday Special: Buy 3, Get One Free, Sunday Special - Bag Sale: 1st bag - $6.00, 2nd: bag $4.00 and 3 or more bags: $2.00 each.

For more information please contact Rita Houser at 715-834-0434 or BY EMAIL

