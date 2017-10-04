Copy-Madison hospital prepares for the worst in light of Las Vegas shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least 50 people are still in critical condition in Las Vegas after being shot or inured at a concert on Sunday. The tragedy in Las Vegas begs the question: Is Madison hospitals are prepared for something like it?

"You see what's coming out of their level one trauma center and the pictures and you can only imagine, what would we do if it happened here," asked E.R. nurse Stephanie Lehmann, who works at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

For the past several days, her thoughts have been with the medical staff trying to save lives in Las Vegas.

"It is hard to watch a child die in front of you and then have to turn around and care for somebody else and not fully process that," she said.

Dr. Andrew Nelson, who also works in the E.R. at St. Mary's Hospital, has dealt with multiple gunshot wound victims before when he worked in south Chicago.

"I do remember New Year's Eve, I was on the trauma service and we had 21 gunshots from midnight until 7 a.m.," he remembered.

Experience and training sessions have taught this staff how to deal with scenarios similar to the one that happened on the Vegas strip.

"They do mass casualty training on a yearly basis where they actually have mock patients come in with like multiple, multiple traumas," Dr. Nelson said.

There's a procedure in place, too. If a mass shooting were to happen, EMT's would tag each victim out in the field before bringing them to a hospital. Green would mean the patient can walk in by themselves and doesn't need much attention. A yellow tag means the patient does need assistance but the injuries are still not major until they are tagged red.

Meanwhile, back at the hospitals, nurses and staff would prepare rooms and beds to potential patients as they call in all the staff members who may be off the clock.

"It's really important to have a system because if you don't start off knowing what your system is going to be, it's going to fall apart very quickly with that many patients coming in," said Lehmann.

It's a plan the team hopes to never use, but one they might depend on.

"The biggest question I think pretty much everyone in this E.R. has asked is, what would we do if it happened here? And not to say we're not prepared, but nobody can be prepared for an event of that scale. It's a frightening thing," said Lehmann.