New hotel to be built on Eau Claire's south side

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new hotel is coming to Eau Claire's south side.

Larson Companies announced it will build an 81-room Candlewood Suites Hotel, located at 4937 Bullis Farm Road in Eau Claire near the former Globe University which is now called Broadview University.

In a press release, Larson Companies stated the $8 million building is expected to open in the fall of 2018 and employ about 35 people ranging from hourly to management positions.

Other special amenities include the Outdoor Gazebo Grill, The Candlewood Cupboard, free guest laundry, a gym and complementary Wi-Fi for guests.