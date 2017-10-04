Small plane crashes north of airport in Eden Prairie - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Small plane crashes north of airport in Eden Prairie

Posted:

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities said a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot southwest of Minneapolis.

Police and fire personnel are on the scene of the crash north of Flying Cloud Airport and Highway 212 in Eden Prairie. The Star Tribune reports the plane went down outside Resurrection Life Church about 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.