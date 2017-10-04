UPDATE: 1 killed when small plane crashes in Eden Prairie

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'

The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."

Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of critics

Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of critics

Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victims

Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victims

Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of critics

Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of critics

Off-duty Las Vegas area firefighters who were attending the country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd say they immediately started setting up makeshift triage operations with concertgoers bringing them gunshot victims

Off-duty Las Vegas area firefighters who were attending the country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd say they immediately started setting up makeshift triage operations with concertgoers bringing them gunshot victims

The Latest: Off-duty firefighters at concert set up triage

The Latest: Off-duty firefighters at concert set up triage

Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescued New York from a rugged start and lifted the Yankees to their first postseason victory in five years.

Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescued New York from a rugged start and lifted the Yankees to their first postseason victory in five years.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.

IS latches onto global attacks it can tout as its own while it fights for survival in its Mideast base.

IS latches onto global attacks it can tout as its own while it fights for survival in its Mideast base.

IS latches on to global attacks as it fights for survival

IS latches on to global attacks as it fights for survival

Experimental gene therapy seems to help boys with the inherited nerve disease featured in the movie "Lorenzo's Oil.".

Experimental gene therapy seems to help boys with the inherited nerve disease featured in the movie "Lorenzo's Oil.".

Republican leaders are making clear that Congress will take no action on gun legislation in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas.

Republican leaders are making clear that Congress will take no action on gun legislation in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas.

Dem senator seeks to ban 'bump stocks' used in Vegas

Dem senator seeks to ban 'bump stocks' used in Vegas

Judge lets stand President Donald Trump's pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for disobeying a court order in an immigration case.

Judge lets stand President Donald Trump's pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for disobeying a court order in an immigration case.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.

Only days after Las Vegas massacre, the party resumes on city's famous Strip.

Only days after Las Vegas massacre, the party resumes on city's famous Strip.

After massacre, Las Vegas gets back to beers, slots, shows

After massacre, Las Vegas gets back to beers, slots, shows

Police say 143 people were arrested following a protest that blocked traffic for several minutes on a busy highway near downtown St. Louis.

Police say 143 people were arrested following a protest that blocked traffic for several minutes on a busy highway near downtown St. Louis.

Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning _ and celebrating _ the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning _ and celebrating _ the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Some Las Vegas victims died with family, friends at side

Some Las Vegas victims died with family, friends at side

The Trump administration will not add the Pacific walrus to a list of threatened species.

The Trump administration will not add the Pacific walrus to a list of threatened species.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities said the pilot of a small plane has died after it crashed in a church parking lot southwest of Minneapolis.

Law enforcement said the plane had just taken off from the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when it went down about 11 a.m. Wednesday, killing the only person on board.

The crash happened north of Highway 212 outside the Resurrection Life Church.

Firefighters and police were called to church after the pilot reported a fire shortly after taking off. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

Posted Oct. 4, 2017 at 11:53 a.m.:

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities said a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot southwest of Minneapolis.

Police and fire personnel are on the scene of the crash north of Flying Cloud Airport and Highway 212 in Eden Prairie. The Star Tribune reports the plane went down outside Resurrection Life Church about 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.