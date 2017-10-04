Wisconsin to fund child health insurance program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin health officials said the expiration of the federal Children's Health Insurance Program won't immediately affect children and families in the state.

The program provides health coverage to families that make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but don't make enough to afford private insurance.

Funding lapsed over the weekend while Congress focused on the health care law.

Medicaid officials say the federal program funded the BadgerCare Plus program, which provided coverage to more than 171,000 children in Wisconsin during fiscal 2016.

State Health Services Department officials said Wisconsin has enough funds from the program to continue giving coverage until April 2018. The department estimates that continuing coverage after that would cost the general fund $134 million through the end of the current state budget.