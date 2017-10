Tracker: Trump tops pope as most-followed leader on Twitter

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."

Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of critics

Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victims

Off-duty Las Vegas area firefighters who were attending the country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd say they immediately started setting up makeshift triage operations with concertgoers bringing them gunshot victims

Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescued New York from a rugged start and lifted the Yankees to their first postseason victory in five years.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.

Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning _ and celebrating _ the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Las Vegas victims: 'You'd need a poet to tell everything'

A nephew of Stephen Paddock's girlfriend says he's stunned by the actions of the Las Vegas gunman and didn't even know that Paddock was interested in guns.

Republican leaders are making clear that Congress will take no action on gun legislation in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad.

IS latches onto global attacks it can tout as its own while it fights for survival in its Mideast base.

IS latches on to global attacks as it fights for survival

Only days after Las Vegas massacre, the party resumes on city's famous Strip.

Whether high-capacity ammunition magazines should be banned is a question getting renewed attention after the massacre in Las Vegas, where a gunman rapid-fired bullets into a crowed of concertgoers.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a woman accused of dressing up like a clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.

GENEVA (AP) -- President Donald Trump has passed Pope Francis to become the most-followed world leader on Twitter, a social media tracker said.

Twitplomacy said Trump, with about 40 million followers, over the weekend took the top spot on its tracked list of about 890 accounts of leaders like heads of state and government. The pope's followers in all languages are slightly fewer.

Twitplomacy founder Matthias Luefkens, head of digital with Burson Marsteller EMEA, acknowledged that many followers could be dormant accounts or "bots." The list also doesn't count ex-leaders like Barack Obama, who has 95 million-plus followers.

Trump has frequently announced government policy or made controversial statements on Twitter.

Luefkens said Wednesday that Trump's tweets get many "interactions" and he expects the U.S. leader might trumpet the achievement: "He does like his crowd size."