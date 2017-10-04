Officials: More than 200 teens in Eau Claire Co. reported prescr - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Officials: More than 200 teens in Eau Claire Co. reported prescription drug misuse in past month

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) - October is National Medicine Abuse Awareness Month and Substance Abuse Prevention Month.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention is kicking off its #MoreKidsDrugFree campaign to raise awareness about the issue of prescription drug abuse and prevention.

The alliance said more than 200 high school youth in Eau Claire County reported misusing prescription drugs in the past month. Officials said prescription drug misuse or abuse means taking medications in greater amounts or more frequently than prescribed, or taking medications that were not prescribed to you.

Officials said many teens and young adults believe that prescription drugs are safer to use than illegal drugs, but they said prescription drug misuse can have serious adverse health effects, especially if taken with alcohol or other drugs. It can also be as addictive and dangerous as illegal drugs.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention reports that in Eau Claire County, one in four high school students said it's easy to get prescription drugs. 

Alliance staff said every person in the community has a role in preventing youth prescription drug misuse. They encourage you to:

  • Talk to the kids and teens in your life about the dangers of prescription drugs.
  • Safely store and secure all medications in your home -- in a personal lockbox or cabinet or drawer that locks
  • Properly dispose of expired or unused medicine at one of the five permanent medication drop-off boxes in Eau Claire County, or at the local "Drug Take-Back Event" on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Marshfield Clinic - Eau Claire Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
