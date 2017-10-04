Deputies: 1 dead in Barron County crash

Barron County (WQOW) - One person is dead after a fatal crash west of Chetek on Tuesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff's Department, along with several emergency officials, responded to a one-vehicle crash on 22 3/4 Street, north of County Road D.

Authorities said Dennis Hiemstra, 58, of Chetek, was driving his pickup truck south on 22 3/4 Street when it went off the roadway, entered a ditch and hit two trees. They said he was not wearing his seat belt.

Officials said Hiemstra was extricated from the truck and airlifted to an area hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Authorities said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but the Barron County Medical Examiner Office is investigating a possible medical issue.