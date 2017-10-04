Eau Claire library features Harry Potter themed "After Dark" series

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You won't need floo powder, a flying car, or even a magic train, to get to Hogwarts Castle. You won't even need to leave Eau Claire.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is taking over the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 7 as part of the "After Dark" series. The series is meant to give adults in the Chippewa Valley a chance to socialize in places they may not otherwise visit, like the Children's Museum of Eau Claire or the library.

Isa Small, with the library, said Saturday's event will be their first time hosting the event. "We're hoping to see a lot of new faces, people who have not been to the library for a while. We're also expecting to see some of our usual customers, but maybe they'll learn a little something about the library that maybe they didn't know even if they were a regular customer," Small said.

Saturday's event will include things like "Potions" Class Cocktails Challenge and a Horcrux Scavenger Hunt. Tickets are $12, and the money goes toward expanding the "After Dark" series.