Eau Claire police participate in "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign f

Eau Claire police participate in "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign for breast cancer research

By Emma Wheeler, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's time to trade in your green and gold for something a little more pink. Among those doing so is the Eau Claire Police Department.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Draganetti's in Eau Claire from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., police are holding the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, a nationwide challenge to get men to wear pink and raise funds for breast cancer research.

Eau Claire Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski will be sporting his pink gear during Wednesday night's event. According to a Facebook event created by the Eau Claire Department, he stated: 

"Breast cancer affects everyone - it doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. That's why I'm stepping up to fight breast cancer with all I have."

Staniszewski said he is in a position to make a difference within the community and feels he has an obligation to help.

There are also other breast cancer research fundraiser events going on throughout Eau Claire in October.

  • News 18's Stormtracker 18 Weather Meteorologist Matt Schaefer is participating in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Matt is close to reaching his $2,500 fundraising goal. Help him raise the rest! All donations will go toward funding breast cancer research.
  • Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls is hosting a fundraiser for the Pink Ribbon Boutique in conjunction with National Taco Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4. A portion of taco sales from Bomb Tacos in Chippewa Falls will go to the Pink Ribbon Boutique, with Micon Cinemas matching the donated amount.
  • Paint the Town Pink in Chippewa Falls will happen on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Making Strides of Eau Claire will happen on Saturday, Oct. 14. Registration takes place at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. from the Eau Claire State Theatre, located at 316 Eau Claire Street.
