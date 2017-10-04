Eau Claire police participate in "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign for breast cancer research

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's time to trade in your green and gold for something a little more pink. Among those doing so is the Eau Claire Police Department.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Draganetti's in Eau Claire from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., police are holding the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, a nationwide challenge to get men to wear pink and raise funds for breast cancer research.

Eau Claire Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski will be sporting his pink gear during Wednesday night's event. According to a Facebook event created by the Eau Claire Department, he stated:

"Breast cancer affects everyone - it doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. That's why I'm stepping up to fight breast cancer with all I have."

Staniszewski said he is in a position to make a difference within the community and feels he has an obligation to help.

There are also other breast cancer research fundraiser events going on throughout Eau Claire in October.