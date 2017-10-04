HAPPENING: Crews putting out barn fire in Augusta

Augusta (WQOW) - Emergency crews are putting out a barn fire in Augusta at this hour.

On Wednesday late afternoon, fire crews responded to a barn fire, located on Kelly Road. News 18 has a reporter on scene, who said several fire trucks are on site, including from the Fairchild Fire Department, Osseo Fire Department, Augusta Fire Department and Fall Creek Fire Department.

News 18's reporter said traffic has been blocked off in the area of Kelly Road and Wildlife Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest details.