HAPPENING: Crews putting out barn fire in Augusta - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HAPPENING: Crews putting out barn fire in Augusta

Posted:

Augusta (WQOW) - Emergency crews are putting out a barn fire in Augusta at this hour.

On Wednesday late afternoon, fire crews responded to a barn fire, located on Kelly Road. News 18 has a reporter on scene, who said several fire trucks are on site, including from the Fairchild Fire Department, Osseo Fire Department, Augusta Fire Department and Fall Creek Fire Department.

News 18's reporter said traffic has been blocked off in the area of Kelly Road and Wildlife Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest details.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.