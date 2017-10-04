UPDATE: Spontaneous combustion blamed for barn fire in Augusta

Augusta (WQOW) - Smoke was seen from miles away when an Augusta barn went up in flames on Wednesday.



Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Kelly Road in Augusta at roughly 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The high amounts of smoke and heat led to responses from crews in Fairchild, Osseo, Augusta, and Fall Creek.

Fire officials believe that spontaneous combustion cause the fire inside the barn. Nobody was hurt, but officials say the hay storage facility is no longer structurally safe.



"It's not uncommon. If hay gets put up too green, it creates heat," says Augusta Fire Chief Ken Zich. "Eventually, if it gets some oxygen it will burst into flames."



Fire officials say even though they were able to get the blaze under control, it was expected to take several hours before the flames eventually died down.



Posted Oct. 4, 2017



