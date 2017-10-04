Prison ordered for Eau Claire convicted of 9th OWI - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Prison ordered for Eau Claire convicted of 9th OWI

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

An Eau Claire man convicted of drunk driving for the ninth time is going to prison.

Police say Leo Owen was involved in three-vehicle crash on Clairemont Avenue in May.  When asked for his drivers license. Owen first tried to hand over a credit card, then appeared to forget why he was searching in his wallet.  His blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit to drive.
He'll serve three years in prison.

