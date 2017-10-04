Cornell man charged for child sexual assault

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Charges of sexual assaulting a girl and threatening her were filed on Monday against a man in Chippewa County.

Tomas Hoyle, from Cornell, faces four felonies. According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old girl said Hoyle, who she knew, asked if she wanted to go for a ride.

She said he pulled onto a dead end road near Cadott and kept trying to pull down her pants. The girl said she was "under the influence" and that Hoyle subsequently forced himself on her and raped her.

The girl said Hoyle then drove her home and threatened her saying, "If I end up in jail, someone's going to end up dead." Hoyle is due in court in two weeks.