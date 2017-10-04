Chetek man accused of voting twice gets charges dropped

Charges of voting twice in the presidential election were dismissed Wednesday for a Chetek man.

Paul Monroe was accused of voting in both Eau Claire and Barron counties in November 2016. On Wednesday, the Barron County District Attorney dismissed the election fraud charge.

DA Angie Beranek said she recently learned that Eau Claire County had already agreed not to charge Monroe in return for him taking part in its diversion program. Terms of that agreement call for Monroe to stay out of trouble for three months.