Chippewa County deputies identify man killed in rollover accident

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Deputies have identified the man who was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department said Roland E. Shaurette, 48, of Chippewa Falls, was involved in a single vehicle rollover on State Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.

Authorities said Shaurette was the only person in the car, and crews found him unresponsive when they arrived on scene.

Posted Oct. 4, 2017 at 9:16 p.m.:

