Man dead after Chippewa County rollover accident

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- A Chippewa County man is dead after his vehicle rolled over Wednesday afternoon.



The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department said it got a call at about 5:15 p.m. to respond to a single vehicle rollover on South Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton. The driver was the only person in the car, and crews found him unresponsive.



The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities say he was a 48-year-old man from rural Chippewa Falls. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.