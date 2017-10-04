Bloomer woman celebrates last round of chemo with 'graduation party'

Bloomer (WQOW) -- A Bloomer woman battling breast cancer had her final round of chemotherapy treatment Wednesday and the whole town knew it was a reason to celebrate.



After finishing her final round of chemo, Barb Warren pulled up to her home to find a sea of support. To mark the end of her treatment, Barb's family decided to throw a surprise chemo graduation party.



"I came around the corner and thought, 'What are all those cars?' and then people started jumping and I -- I start crying," Barb told News 18. "I don't know what to say. I can't believe it. I was just going to go out to eat."



Originally, Barb's Aunt Ann Steinmetz and sister Tammy Schemenauer, a breast cancer survivor, planned a family get-together. But before long, the community wanted in on the celebration."



"Our motto is 'no one fights alone' and that is so true," Ann said. "You know, because of just the support she has had with the family, with the friends and just Bloomer community, it's been just amazing."



Barb said it has been a tough road since being diagnosed in June, though it's been bearable because of everyone's support. And now she wants to spread the love.



"I had wonderful support. I mean, every day. Every day I had support. I was never alone," she said. "And if anyone ever wants to talk to me, that is going through it, I would love to. Because it's a hard journey."



Though Barb said the hard part, the chemo, is over now and she's left with some piece of mind for her two daughters.



"We had the genetic testing done and everything's negative, so that's great," she said. "We've done everything that we can to be cancer free."



The fight isn't over just yet, though; Barb still has to undergo surgery and radiation. But with chemo behind her, she said she's ready to join her sister as a breast cancer survivor.



"Barby, you're a strong person and you have a lot of people that love and support you," Tammy said. "We know the road's not over, but --"



"One day at a time," Ann told News 18.