HS Sports - Wednesday

GIRLS HS TENNIS
Division 1 Wausau West Sectional
1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 39
2. STEVENS POINT 37
3. WAUSAU EAST 34
4. MENOMONIE 29
5. HUDSON 26
6. WAUSAU WEST 20
EC Memorial individual state qualifiers: (singles) Sierra Auleta, Isy Thapar: (doubles) Mary Obias-Emily Winsenz
Individual & team results:
http://wiaawisc.org/GirlsTennis2017/resultsSect/results01.php
Division 2 Wayland Academy Sectional
1. EAU CLAIRE REGIS 56
2. ALTOONA 30
3. LODI 29
4. ONALASKA LUTHER
Individual & team results:
http://wiaawisc.org/GirlsTennis2017/resultsSect/results11.php
EC Regis individual qualifiers: (singles) Josie Seelen, Emma Kowieski; (doubles) Kate Seyer-Taylor Johnson, Emily Haag-Marjie Willer
Altoona individual qualifiers: (singles) Sydney Presler; (doubles) Emily Kazubowski-Maddy Amidon)
Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville Sectional
1. AMERY 38
2. WAUSAU NEWMAN 36
3. RICE LAKE 26
3. STEVENS POINT PACELLI 26
5. ASHLAND 23
6. BALDWIN-WOODVILLE
Individual & team results:
http://wiaawisc.org/GirlsTennis2017/resultsSect/results09.php
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.