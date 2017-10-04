HS Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Wednesday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
GIRLS HS TENNIS
Division 1 Wausau West Sectional

1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   39
2. STEVENS POINT   37
3. WAUSAU EAST   34
4. MENOMONIE   29
5. HUDSON   26
6. WAUSAU WEST  20

EC Memorial individual state qualifiers: (singles) Sierra Auleta, Isy Thapar: (doubles) Mary Obias-Emily Winsenz

Individual & team results:
http://wiaawisc.org/GirlsTennis2017/resultsSect/results01.php

 

Division 2 Wayland Academy Sectional

1. EAU CLAIRE REGIS   56
2. ALTOONA   30
3. LODI   29
4. ONALASKA LUTHER

Individual & team results:
http://wiaawisc.org/GirlsTennis2017/resultsSect/results11.php

EC Regis individual qualifiers: (singles) Josie Seelen, Emma Kowieski; (doubles) Kate Seyer-Taylor Johnson, Emily Haag-Marjie Willer
Altoona individual qualifiers: (singles) Sydney Presler; (doubles) Emily Kazubowski-Maddy Amidon)

Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville Sectional

1. AMERY   38
2. WAUSAU NEWMAN   36
3. RICE LAKE   26
3. STEVENS POINT PACELLI   26
5. ASHLAND   23
6. BALDWIN-WOODVILLE

Individual & team results:
http://wiaawisc.org/GirlsTennis2017/resultsSect/results09.php
 

