MUST SEE: FDA tells bakery: No "love" in products

(WQOW) -- A Massachusetts business baking with love for decades gof a dose of reality from the FDA.

Nashoba Brook Bakery has the word "love" on the ingredients list of its granola packages, but in a recently issued report, the FDA told them to keep love out ot it and take it off the ingredient list. However, that's not sitting well with customers.

"I think perhaps the FDA should focus on other ingredients that are in products that are far worse than love. Frankly, I'm all for having a little love in my food and their food tastes awesome with it, so let's keep it in," said Jane Gruba-Chevalier, a regular customer.

The bakery says it's complying anyway, but is still sneaking a little love in