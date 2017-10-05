Adopt-A-Pet: Joana

Meet our Pet of the Day: Joana!

Joana came to the shelter all the way from Texas. She's just a year old. She's a Lab mix. She was found as a stray, wandering the streets of Corpus Christi. Joana is pretty energetic, still got a lot of puppy in her. She loves running around and would love to go for a run and even big walks. She's going to need exercise every day and someone to play with her and spend time with her. She's got plenty of years ahead of her.

If you're interested in Joana, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.