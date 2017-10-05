Possible armed robbery reported in Eau Claire overnight

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire Police said there was a possible armed robbery early Thursday morning. Police received a call of an armed robbery at 2:35 a.m. It was from a residence on Omaha Street. Police say nobody is in custody as both suspects fled.
Eau Claire Police had very few details this morning as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.