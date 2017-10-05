10/5: 4th Annual Rock the Dome for the Y

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The YMCA is inviting you to join them for a casual night of adult entertainment at the Chippewa Valley's famous Loopy's Dome.

The Rock the Dome for the Y is an annual fall fundraiser for kids at the YMCA. This will be an evening full of great food, even free beer and soda with your admission! There will even be live music and a magician/comedian act.

The event is set for Saturday, October 14 from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. that Sunday morning! (A shuttle can be arranged through Loopsy's, up to a 15 mile radius)

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Chippewa Falls YMCA, Loopy's Grill & Saloon or ONLINE. Limited tickets are available.